Silversea adds news Puerto Williams departure point in Chile

Starting in November, Silversea will debut Puerto Williams, Chile, as its new departure port for Silver Explorer’s expedition cruises to Antarctica.

The addition will see guests travel seamlessly between Santiago and Antarctica, with private flights enhancing their comfort.

Nestled on Isla Navarino in the Beagle Channel at the southern tip of South America, Puerto Williams is a sparsely populated frontier town, surrounded by snow-capped peaks.

Accessible only to smaller ships, it is a scenic gateway to the natural wonders of Antarctica.

“The addition of Puerto Williams as a new departure port, combined with our exclusive private flight service between the city and Santiago, highlights our commitment to unlocking seamless expedition experiences to the White Continent in unparalleled comfort,” said Conrad Combrink, Silversea senior vice president of expeditions, turnaround operations and destination management.

“With an Antarctica voyage to suit the interests and needs of every discerning traveller, Silversea’s collection of voyages to the White Continent is the most diverse offering in the ultra-luxury segment.

“Aboard our intimate ships, guests enjoy the most inclusive cruise experience available, while benefiting from our team’s destination expertise, which is unrivalled.”