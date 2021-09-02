Wyndham to launch Registry Collection in Georgia

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has debuted its newest brand, Registry Collection Hotels, in Georgia with a flagship 100-room newly-built property in the heart of the capital city of Tbilisi.

Slated to open in early 2023, the ART Tbilisi, a Registry Collection Hotel, will be located in the picturesque district of Abanotubani, one of the most sought-after locations in the old town.

Nestled on a hill with views of the bustling old city and its traditional brick houses, the new build property will offer guests a tranquil retreat in a stunning part of Tbilisi with easy access to many attractions, including its historic hot springs and sulphuric baths, located just opposite the hotel.

It will boast sophisticated interiors and stylish guest rooms, including a mix of suites, deluxe and executive accommodation options.

Dimitris Manikis, president for Europe, Middle East, Eurasia & Africa (EMEA) at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “Our newest brand is the perfect option for independent luxury hotel owners who want to maintain their independent spirit while tapping into the global scale, capability and loyalty of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, which is even more relevant as the industry recovers from the challenges of the global pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are incredibly proud to introduce our Registry Collection Hotels brand and this spectacular property to Georgia, a stunning destination that has become hugely popular thanks to its charming architecture, rich culture, delectable cuisine, and many historic sites.”

Wyndham’s portfolio in Georgia includes Wyndham Grand Tbilisi, Wyndham Batumi, Ramada By Wyndham Tbilisi Old City, Ramada Encore Tbilisi, in addition to a development pipeline of 11 hotels across the country.

In recent years Georgia has experienced a record number of visitors, with tourism accounting for around 18 per cent of the country’s GDP.

Despite the pandemic, according to GlobalData, by 2025 the total travel and tourism spending by all visitors in Georgia is forecast to grow by 40 per cent, highlighting the high potential of the destination.