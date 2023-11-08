Hyatt Place Opens First Hotel in Johor Bahru, Malaysia at Paradigm Mall

Hyatt Place Johor Bahru Paradigm Mall, the first Hyatt Place hotel in Johor Bahru, Malaysia is officially open, expanding the Hyatt Place brand’s footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. Owned by WCT Hartanah Jaya Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of WCT Holdings Berhad, the new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi and 24/7 offerings.

Because Hyatt’s efforts are grounded in listening and fueled by care, Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today’s multi-tasking traveler. Hyatt Place Johor Bahru Paradigm Mall is attached to Paradigm Mall, the largest shopping mall in the city and is a 15-minute drive from Senai International airport, a 20-minute drive to Tuas Checkpoint Singapore, and a 25-minute drive to Woodlands checkpoint in Singapore, near Legoland Malaysia, Johor Premium Outlets and the newly built Stadium Sultan Ibrahim, home to the Johor Southern Tigers football team.

“As Johor Bahru continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the first Hyatt Place hotel to Johor Bahru,” said General Manager, Sean Yoon. “With our smartly designed social spaces and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need to do while on the road.”

Hyatt Place Johor Bahru Paradigm Mall offers:

202 spacious guest rooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper

Breakfast for guests featuring a variety of hot and cold breakfast items to suit all guests’ needs

The Market serving packaged to-go meals anytime, day or night

The Bar featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails

Necessities program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free

Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

Event Spaces offer 1000+ square feet (92 square meters) of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space

24-hour Fitness Center featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens

“Johor Bahru is a vibrant city, filled with friendly people, great neighborhoods, and an ever-expanding list of great places to visit and things to do or see,” said Mr. Yoon, the General Manager, Hyatt Place Johor Bahru Paradigm Mall. “Our hotel is central to all of them, and we are confident that the Hyatt Place Johor Bahru Paradigm Mall will exceed guest expectations and provide them with everything they need while visiting our area.”

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Hyatt Place Johor Bahru Paradigm Mall, from November 6, 2023 to February 29, 2024, part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

HYATT PLACE JOHOR BAHRU PARADIGM MALL LEADERSHIP

Hyatt Place Johor Bahru Paradigm Mall is under the leadership of General Manager, Sean Yoon and Director of Sales Falisha Zubir. In his role, Mr. Yoon is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Mr. Sean is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting Johor Bahru area.

For more information, please visit hyattplace.com.