Nobu Hotel Los Cabos takes brand into Mexico

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, co-founders of Nobu Hospitality, have celebrated the official launch of Nobu Hotel Los Cabos.

The trio hosted a grand opening event and signature sake ceremony at the latest property to join the brand.

Following the cutting of the ribbon, guests gathered for the traditional sake ceremony to the sound of Japanese Taiko drummers – marking the official launch of Nobu Hotel Los Cabos.

After breaking the lid to the sake barrel with wooden mallets, sake was served to guests in traditional masu cups for a grand toast.

Following the toast, an extravagant fireworks display coloured the sunset, reflecting over the ocean at Nobu Restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebrations continued throughout the evening with entertainment including fire dancers and an exclusive performance from renowned American DJ and producer, DJ Cassidy.

Situated on the idyllic Baja California Sur peninsula, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos has brought world-class contemporary flair to a coastline already revered for its natural beauty, wildlife and culture.

The group’s first hotel in Mexico houses four pools, private cabanas, an Esencia Wellness Spa, Malibu Farm and signature Nobu Restaurant, surrounded by the world-famous Diamante, with golf courses designed by Tiger Woods and Davis Love III.