Taj Tirupati seeks to capitalise on religious tourism in India

Taj Hotels has announced the opening of its new property in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The city is home to the renowned shrine of Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.

Located in close proximity to the Tirumala hills, Taj Tirupati offers unparalleled views of the hills.

Puneet Chhatwal, chief executive of Taj-owner, the Indian Hotels Company, said: “IHCL has been a pioneer in the religious tourism segment in the country and is delighted to announce the opening of Taj in Tirupati; one of the largest pilgrimage destinations attracting millions of devotees annually.

“This opening reaffirms our commitment to offer travellers a flavour India’s rich cultural heritage in world-class settings.”

Inspired by the Dravidian style of architecture, Taj Tirupati has a distinctive design evident in its solid lines, open spaces and characteristic curves.

The 106 spacious rooms and suites carry the inspiration further in silk wallpaper and local motifs in the floor carpets.

Bringing the experience of the city within, traditional brass bells at the reception pay tribute to the local culture.

“Tirupati with its century-old temples has enthralled visitors for years.

“Taj Tirupati, with its location at the foothills of divinity, offers the perfect place to stay and explore the city from.

“From sweeping vistas of the Tirumala hills to unique authentic flavours offered at our restaurants, guests can indulge in Taj’s legendary hospitality at Taj Tirupati,” stated V K Prasad, general manager, Taj Tirupati.