Hyatt Unveils Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres Resort in Mexico

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced the opening of Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres, the latest Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt resort to open in Mexico. The 507-room, adults-only resort further strengthens Hyatt’s leisure portfolio throughout the Mexican Caribbean, with continued growth expected throughout 2024.

Situated along a secluded strip of idyllic, oceanfront coast touting an expansive and pristine white-sand beach, Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres guests begin their on-property experience with cobblestoned walkways and juxtaposing fire and water installations upon entering the second-story open air lobby featuring a grand archway made from natural materials with earthy tones. Guests can choose to stay on property or explore the town, with only a short ferry ride to the nearby island of Isla Mujeres or Isla Contoy National Park, one of Mexico’s protected parks, offering one of the most enchanting experiences in the Mexico Caribbean, including reef snorkeling. Also within close proximity is the Playa Mujeres Golf Course, a Greg Norman signature 18-hole course with exceptional ocean and tropical views, as well as the Puerto Cancun Shopping Centre.

“We take great pride in further solidifying the Inclusive Collection’s position in Mexico through the debut of Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres,” says Erik van der Kaaij, General Manager of Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres. “We offer our guests the breathtaking views and romantic inclusions they have come to expect at a Secrets resort, while differentiating ourselves with our secluded location that provides a serene atmosphere of relaxation without sacrificing opportunities to venture off property, with a plethora of nearby options to explore some of Mexico’s hidden gems.”

Opening in a three-phased approach over the next six months, guests can expect the spa, fitness center, and theatre to be fully operational by June of 2024.

Accommodations

The romantic resort is outfitted with neutral tones and natural materials including wood and stone and handcrafted organic decorative furnishings from local artists, offering guests an authentic, one-of-a-kind experience in the comforts of a private sanctuary. Placing an emphasis on thoughtful architecture, suites are designed in a staggered configuration to showcase the breathtaking views the resort provides including lush landscape, serene pools, and the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea.

All guests will enjoy Unlimited-Luxury® inclusions such as 24-hour room service, daily refreshed in-room mini bar, endless daytime and nighttime entertainment, pool and beach wait service, and more. For guests looking for an elevated stay, Preferred Club accommodations provide an extra level of luxury with elevated room categories including swim outs and a host of upgraded oceanfront suites, all touting an oversized soaking tub on the terrace, as well as upgraded amenities such as personalized check-in and checkout, upgraded mini bar and bath amenities, concierge services, and more. Additionally, Preferred Club guests have exclusive access to the Preferred Club Lounge, an oceanfront Beach Bar, and an infinity pool.

Culinary Offerings

Local and international cuisines take center stage at Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres with nine dining establishments, including gluten-free and vegetarian menu options. With options ranging from El Patio, offering a taste of authentic Mexican cuisine to traditional Japanese Tatami rooms serving handmade sushi and Pan-Asian cuisine, there is something for everyone to indulge in. The Italian restaurant, Portofino, offers one of the most exclusive and extensive wine cellars with one of the largest wine selections in the destination. Eight bars and lounges serving top-shelf spirits and premium brand domestic and international beverages offer guests the opportunity to socialize, while those looking for a varied and special dining experience can book an array of culinary experiences such as the Chef’s Table, tequila tasting, wine tasting, and romantic dinners for an additional cost.

Resort Amenities

Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres features four large swimming pools, including two oceanfront infinity pools, a free-flowing Preferred Club pool privately set amongst lush foliage, and 10 smaller pools exclusively for those staying in swim out suites. Slated to open this summer, the state-of-the-art fitness facility will encourage guests to get active, while those seeking a relaxing atmosphere of pure indulgence can visit the spiritual pool inside the 29,000 Sq. ft. Secrets Spa and enjoy a peaceful, rejuvenating, and transformative experience.

Meetings & Incentives

Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres is an ideal destination for meetings and incentive groups looking for a resort that touts both indoor and outdoor location options on property for their event. With 9,000+ square feet of meeting space, easily configured into small breakout rooms and 11 outdoor venue options, groups will have endless choices to get creative with their event and choose a space that best fits their group’s needs.

Travelers have the opportunity to book their upcoming stay at Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres through the 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New promotion, which offers 500 World of Hyatt Bonus Points for qualifying nights at new Hyatt hotels around the world. To learn more about Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres, visit the resort’s website here or follow along on Instagram here.

