Marriot signs for three Thailand properties with Asset World Corporation

Marriott International has signed agreements with Asset World Corporation to introduce three of its hospitality brands to Thailand.

The agreement would fuel the company’s expansion in Thailand with the addition of three hotels comprised of nearly 1,550 rooms expected to open between late 2020 and 2024.

Under the agreements, the Thailand-based integrated lifestyle real-estate group is expected to open a 248-room Courtyard by Marriott in late 2020 in Phuket, as well as a 900-room Marriott Marquis hotel and a 398-room JW Marriott hotel both in Pattaya.

“We are greatly delighted to strengthen our relationship with Marriott International, the prominent global hospitality operator that ensures the highest standards of hospitality in line with our values,” said Wallapa Traisorat, chief executive Asset World Corp Public Company.

Targeted to open in late 2020, the Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town is at the heart of Phuket, surrounded by quaint historic Chino-Portuguese buildings set on scenic streets.

The hotel is expected to fly the Courtyard by Marriott brand flag following a strategic renovation of the well-known Metropole Phuket Hotel.

Slated to offer 248 guest rooms, two food and beverage outlets and approximately 2,000 sqm of meeting space, the hotel is set to deliver an experience designed to fuel the passion of business and leisure travellers alike with modern fuss-free amenities.

Expected to rise in Central Pattaya within AWC’s Mega Scale Mixed-Use Destination modelled after the highly acclaimed Asiatique the Riverfront in Bangkok, the JW Marriott the Pattaya Beach Resort & Spa and Pattaya Marriott Marquis Hotel, together are expected to offer 1,298 guest rooms.

“We look forward to building on our long-standing relationship with Asset World Corporation with this landmark multi-agreement signing for three new hotels in Pattaya and Phuket,” added Craig Smith, group president, Marriott International Asia Pacific.

“Sharing similar values of attaining the highest standards in hospitality, Marriott International is proud to play a strategic role in AWC’s vision of expanding its diverse portfolio of hospitality and lifestyle projects in Thailand and beyond.”

Asset World Corporation is one of the largest owners of Marriott International properties in Asia Pacific (excluding China) with more than 4,200 rooms across Thailand.