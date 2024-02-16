Hyatt Expands Inclusive Collection with Breathless Resort & Spa in Puerto Vallarta

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) in collaboration with Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, S.A.B. de C.V., announce that their affiliates have entered into an agreement to expand Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection portfolio in Mexico with plans for a Breathless Resort & Spa branded property to open next year in Puerto Vallarta. Breathless Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa is set to open in 2025 as part of the Inclusive Collection, the world’s largest portfolio of luxury all-inclusive resorts comprised of 10 distinct brands.

Situated in an exclusive zone just 10 minutes from Puerto Vallarta International Airport, Breathless Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa will be a prime destination for guests visiting from across the world. The adults-only resort will feature impressive amenities, including four swimming pools, a scenic rooftop with picturesque views, and a variety of culinary options comprised of seven à la carte gourmet restaurants, two cafés and two snack areas.

“We are thrilled by this plan to introduce the Breathless Resorts & Spas brand to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico,” said Javier Coll, global head of Hyatt Inclusive Collection Growth, Hyatt. “Mexico has played a pivotal role in our developmental strategy for many years, and we continue to collaborate with quality owners like Grupo Hotelero Sante Fe to strengthen our leadership in the region and address ongoing consumer demand for luxury, all-inclusive experiences.”

“Puerto Vallarta is a very successful destination that continues to grow its penetration across global and domestic markets. The Breathless Resort & Spa brand will definitely be a great addition to the thriving destination and to our portfolio of properties” said Francisco Zinser Cieslik, Executive Vice Chairman of HOTEL.

“It’s a true honor to collaborate with Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe on their sixth Hyatt property following the success of Hyatt Centric Campestre Leon, Hyatt Place Aguascalientes, Hyatt Regency Mexico City Insurgentes and Secrets Tulum Resort & Spa” said Camilo Bolaños, senior vice president of development, Latin America & the Caribbean, Hyatt. “Together we will continue exploring opportunities to expand Hyatt’s brand footprint in extraordinary destinations that matter most to guests, customers and World of Hyatt members. Our growth strategy in Mexico continues to be driven by strong relationships with existing owners and we’re excited to witness this resort come to life.”

Breathless Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa will feature more than 450 sleek accommodations exclusively for adults. With Unlimited-Luxury® inclusions, guests will enjoy delectable dining at nine chic dining venues, unlimited top-shelf spirits at five bars, 24-hour room and concierge services, daily activities and wow-worthy daytime and nightlife entertainment, a world-class spa, captivating events inspired by local culture, art, and fashion, and more. Visitors will also experience the beautiful beaches of Mexico’s Pacific Coast right from the comfort of the resort.

With more than 10,000 square feet of dedicated meeting and function space, Breathless Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa is poised to become a premier destination for conferences, weddings, and special events, with a range of custom packages to take chic celebrations to the next level.

Nestled along the Pacific Coast of Mexico, Puerto Vallarta is a vibrant destination that seamlessly blends sun-soaked beaches, rich cultural experiences, and unparalleled natural beauty. Travelers can enjoy cobblestone streets, a lively arts scene, and magnificent sunsets that paint the sky over Banderas Bay. Every corner of Puerto Vallarta invites exploration and relaxation. Additionally, the warm and welcoming hospitality of the locals contributes to the city’s charm, creating an inviting atmosphere that fosters a sense of connection and community, making each visit to Puerto Vallarta an immersive and unforgettable experience.

The expected opening of Breathless Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa will build on Hyatt’s intentional growth strategy by adding hotels in key leisure markets across Mexico, joining Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort, Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort, Dreams Vallarta Bay Resort & Spa, Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta, Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, and a robust portfolio of 71 hotels in Mexico.

To learn more about Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, please visit www.hyattinclusivecollection.com.