Newly opened Zoëtry Marigot Bay provides an unforgettable spa experience in St. Lucia

Perched atop a quiet hillside with panoramic marina views lies Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia a secluded, opulent tropical paradise. This boutique resort is exclusively located on the island’s most desirable marina, Marigot Bay Yacht Haven, complete with swaying palm trees, anchored yachts, and a nearby volcanic white-sand beach, offering both tranquility and easy access to St. Lucia’s top attractions like the nearby Pitons. A stay in one of 124 spacious, Caribbean-chic suites is accompanied by warm hospitality, pampering amenities and devoted service with Endless Privileges® where everything is included. Explore the onsite Rum Cave offering local tastings with connoisseurs, relax at the world-class spa or glistening pools, and immerse in the unspoiled beauty, romance, and authenticity of Zoëtry Marigot Bay.

Indulge in a World-Class Spa

Prioritize your well-being at Zoëtry Spa. Unlock hidden tension, rejuvenate skin and circulation and invigorate your senses with Finnish and steam saunas, Inox bubbles beds and Sensation showers. Let the expert staff pamper you with an array of indigenous body treatments, facials and massages custom designed for you using local fruits and flowers.

Indulge your senses at the Zoëtry Spa at Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia. Their story is a journey that is tied to centuries of St. Lucia healing traditions. The Spa Village offers rejuvenating treatments which blend modern products with ancient techniques for a pampered and holistic experience that restores the body, calms the mind, and invigorates the spirit. For true immersion in nature, reserve the treetop-style area for a unique and relaxing spa experience.

The Zoëtry Experience

An intimate getaway at Zoëtry artfully balances unrivaled luxury and personal well-being. Every part of a guest’s stay is designed to inspire and connect people to the distinctive culture, heritage, natural beauty and location of each boutique resort. With a menu of unique experiences, authentic gourmet cuisine, restorative spa treatments and devoted personal service, every need is thoughtfully anticipated.

Zoetry Marigot Bay St. Lucia offers unparalleled luxury, an iconic location and breathtaking views of stunning landscapes. With beautifully designed suites, two infinity pools and a Rum Cave, it is the perfect setting for a relaxing, romantic, private retreat or friends and adult family getaways in the Caribbean.

Accommodations

Unwind and immerse in the tranquility of St. Lucia accompanied by stunning panoramic views of the bay, mountains or lush gardens. The beauty of the island influences each contemporary suite and residence featuring cool blue tones inspired by the bay and organic shapes and textures simulating an eclectic Caribbean feel. From spacious living areas and verandas with floor-to- ceiling louvered doors to relaxing plunge pools, the 124 spacious accommodations blend the comfort of a private home with luxurious amenities and services of Endless Privileges® for a peaceful, authentic stay

Activities

With an exclusive location on the island’s most desirable marina, Marigot Bay Yacht Haven, Zoëtry Marigot Bay offers endless opportunities for relaxation, exploration and immersion into the eclectic culture. Whether you’re looking to unwind poolside, plan an excursion to see the UNESCO-protected Pitons, or learn how to cook a local dish, there are inspiring activities both on and off property in this St. Lucia oasis. Climb aboard the resort’s private water ferry and discover the vibrant Marina Village or La Bas beach. The possibilities are endless.

Marigot Bay Yacht Haven

Accommodating the biggest superyachts that cruise the Southern Caribbean, Marigot Bay Marina is a favorite starting and drop off point for yacht charters thanks to its convenience and unmatched service provided. With beautiful combinations of protected deep blue waters from the bay and crisp, green palms from the gardens, this marina is a showstopper and is recognized as one of the Caribbean’s most secure anchoring spots.

Visit for more information www.amrcollection.com/en/resorts-hotels/zoetry/st-lucia/marigot-bay-st-lucia