When Luxury Included makes perfect sense at the Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Sandals Grande St. Lucian is located on Rodney Bay, known to have the calmest waters in Saint Lucia. Situated on its own peninsula, the 360-degree views are often described as picture-perfect postcards, with volcanic mountains magically rising from the clear blue sea. Be greeted by a three-story, palatial style lobby that opens to grand ocean views. Sandals Grande St. Lucian won Saint Lucia’s Best MICE Hotel 2022 at World MICE Awards 2022. Experience five grande pools including a zero-entry signature pool. Experience championship-level golf at the golf legend, Greg Norman designed Cap Estate Golf & Country Club or La Toc Golf Course, both perfect for all levels of play. Choose from twelve gourmet restaurants offering an adventurous culinary tour around the globe. Then retreat back to luxurious accommodations including gorgeous Over-The-Water Bungalows or Beachfront Rondoval suites. Let the views stir your soul and the people steal your heart at Saint Lucia’s grandest all-inclusive resort.

Experience all amenities at 3 resorts

With the exclusive Stay at One, Play at Three Exchange Program, your dining options expand to 27 restaurants. You can extend your diving experiences to exotic underwater playgrounds at two additional resorts. Enjoy the vibrant entertainment that’s ever‑changing from night to night at all three resorts. Complimentary round‑trip transfers between all resorts are part of the Sandals Luxury Included® difference.

Dining

Dining at Sandals Grande St. Lucian is a culinary journey around the world featuring international cuisines from Italy, England, Jamaica, India, and the Orient. From elegant pier dining with white-glove service to the laid-back atmosphere of beachside barefoot dining — the unique restaurants cater to your every culinary mood. And with six varietals of Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks® wines and Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee, your meals are always perfectly paired.

5-Star Global Gourmet™ at Sandals Resorts brings new sights, sounds and tastes to all guests at each meal — of course, all included! 12 dining options: Toscaninis Restaurant (Italian à la carte; open for breakfast and dinner, reservations required), Josephine’s Creperie (French Crêperie serving sweet crêpes, desserts, afternoon tea and coffee), Bayside (International buffet style for breakfast and lunch and French brasserie for dinner), Barefoot by the Sea (fresh seafood), The Olde London Pub (authentic British Pub; open for dinner and late night snacks), Dino’s Pizzeria (wood-fired pizza oven), Gordon’s on the Pier (International gourmet dining, reservations are required). The Mariner Seaside Bar and Grill (Caribbean beach grill; open from 11:00am-4:30pm). Bombay Club (Indian cuisine, dinner only), Soy (Sushi, open for dinner) and Kimonos (Japanese cuisine, dinner). 7 bars, including a piano bar and a pool bar. Weekly late night chocolate buffets. 15 additional dining options at Sandals Halcyon Beach St. Lucia and Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort & Spa (transfers included).

Fun & Games

4 swimming pools, 1 scuba pool and 3 whirlpools. Red Lane® Spa (treatments*) and Red Lane® Fitness Centre with free weights, exercise machines and aerobics classes. Tennis, volleyball, table tennis, shuffleboard and billiards. Complimentary green fees and transfers to Sandals Golf Club at Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort & Spa (caddies mandatory*). Scuba-diving* (free for certified divers, fee applies to others), water-skiing, windsurfing, sailing, kayaks and aqua trikes.

Sandals’ levels of service

Luxury - Sandals’ lead-in rooms have luxurious furnishings, highest quality linens and fine in–room amenities.

Club Level - Guests staying in a Club Level room or suite will have access to a dedicated check-in within the Club Sandals lounge. They’ll also be able to enjoy room service, a fully stocked minibar, exclusive event invites and more.

Butler Elite - Butler Elite Rooms and suites feature luxurious baths, a minibar stocked with top–shelf spirits and wines, and indulgent bedding. The dedicated Butler provides a supreme standard of service and luxury, where every need is anticipated.

Activities

In the water or on dry land, there’s something for everyone at Sandals Grande St. Lucian. You can do as much as you want to do—even PADI® certified scuba diving in spectacular waters—or absolutely nothing at all because it’s all included, all unlimited, all the time.

Some of the world’s most renowned reefs, walls and wrecks are found in these extraordinary waters. That’s why divers flock to this corner of the planet, and it’s why Sandals offers one of the most comprehensive scuba diving programs anywhere—and it’s all included!

Every water sport imaginable is included along with top-of-the-line equipment and professional instruction. Sandals includes a full range of water sports like:

Kayaks

Wake Boarding

Windsurfing

Snorkeling

Sailboats

Paddle Boarding

Kneeboarding

Waterskiing

Two Golf Courses

Masters of the game and beginners as well will thrill to the lush landscape of our two challenging golf courses on the island - La Toc Golf Course (on premises at Sandals Regency La Toc) and Cap Estate Golf & Country Club. Free green fees and complimentary transfers invite repeat plays at leisure for all Sandals guests in Saint Lucia.

Land Activities

From the sands to the courts, Sandals includes unlimited land sports so there are no limits to what you can play, when you can play including:

Beach Volleyball

Golf

Table Tennis

Croquet

Pool Tables

Day & Night

Tennis

Board Games

CARIBBEAN INSPIRED RED LANE® SPA

Discover a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation at Red Lane® Spa at Sandals Grande St. Lucian, where classic European rituals are reinterpreted with a distinctive Caribbean flair. You’ll find a unique sense of tranquility with a selection of exclusive services infused with botanical products, transforming your quest for inner beauty into a journey of endless self-discovery.

Book your next stay here : www.sandals.com/grande-st-lucian