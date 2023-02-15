A natural wonder of Saint Lucia

Diamond Falls Botanical Gardens, Waterfall and Hot Mineral Bath Springs, a six-acre multi-award-winning tourism site, is an attractive, alluring, and peaceful retreat from the outside world.





Enjoy the beauty and warmth of the tropics while walking through lush fertile vegetation and marvelling at the diverse range of tropical flowers and plant life. You have just stepped into a world with a breathtaking waterfall, hot mineral springs fill the historical baths with age-old medicinal waters, and flora and fauna abound.

The Diamond Falls Botanical Gardens, Waterfall and Hot Mineral Bath Springs, is both a historic and a naturally beautiful site. A haven for birds and insects, which gives one a true nature experience not to be duplicated anywhere within the Caribbean.

UNMATCHED NATURAL SPLENDOR

In a league of its own, the island’s unmatched splendor is due in part to its volcanic origin. Rich in minerals, the soil produces vegetation so lush that the island seems more like a painted masterpiece. Volcanic eruptions hundreds of centuries ago, also gave rise to bubbling mud pools and Sulphur Springs. Altogether, the result is a wealth of natural wonders that make for perfect adventures.

For more details see https://www.stlucia.org/en_UK/