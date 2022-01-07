On the Beach sees uptick in holiday demand

On the Beach has revealed that holiday sales have grown exponentially since testing requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers eased, with booking numbers pushing 160 per cent week-on-week.

Spring escapes in April, May and June currently make up 44 per cent of the bookings surge, indicating renewed consumer confidence for 2022 travel.

Data from On the Beach also shows the most popular winter getaways are the Canary Islands, and the Greek islands of Rhodes and Crete for summer.

The second Sunday in January also marked what is traditionally the busiest booking day for On the Beach, and based on the figures the holiday retailer is now predicting its biggest trading day since March 2019.

Luxe living is top of the agenda for British holidaymakers this summer, with four- and five-star hotels seeing most demand, as customers look to treat themselves after a couple of years without those cherished beach holidays abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zoe Harris, chief customer officer at On the Beach, said: “We’re thrilled to see the excitement surrounding summer holidays this week following the easing of travel restrictions - it’s been a very difficult couple of years for travel, so to see consumer confidence returning is incredibly encouraging.

“At On the Beach we know that summer holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, and we’re delighted to see people getting ready to see the jet off for a well-deserved break.”

Rival Jet2 reported a similar trend earlier in the week.