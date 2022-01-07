Ireland loosens requirements for vaccinated travellers

Tourism Ireland has welcomed a government decision to lift additional pre-testing requirements for travel to the destination.

The measures were initially introduced to combat the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Fully-vaccinated travellers will no longer need to take a pre-departure PCR test before entering the country.

The new regulations for entry into the Republic of Ireland are:

Vaccinated or recovered travellers into Ireland will be required to present evidence of a valid Digital Covid Certificate or other acceptable proof of vaccination/previous infection prior to travel.

Travellers who are not vaccinated or recovered will be required to present evidence of a not-detected RT-PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before their arrival into Ireland.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland head of Great Britain, commented on the change in restrictions: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome travellers back to Ireland without the need for pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated visitors.

“Hassle-free travel within the Common Travel Area has resumed and fully vaccinated visitors from Great Britain will be able to travel between GB and Ireland with no testing or quarantine required.”

All visitors to Ireland must complete a Passenger Locator Form.

Travel guidelines to Northern Ireland remain unchanged for visitors travelling from GB.