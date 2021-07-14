MSC Virtuosa to be christened in Dubai later this year

MSC Cruises has confirmed the naming ceremony for its newest flagship, MSC Virtuosa, will take place in Dubai on November 27th.

Alongside partners Dubai Tourism, DP World and Emirates Airline, the event will be hosted at Mina Rashid (Port Rashid).

The newest addition to the MSC Cruises fleet derives her name from the Italian word virtuoso and refers to the master craftsmen who designed the ship.

Her naming will be celebrated with an array of live entertainment and performances awaiting the specially invited guests from around the world as well as from across the Gulf region.

The occasion will also be a part of the celebrations surrounding the Golden Jubilee of the UAE and will be staged as Dubai welcomes the world to Expo 2020.

Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chief executive of Emirates Airline, said: “Dubai has charted a strong and steady course to become a global tourism destination and preferred regional cruising gateway.

“The milestone naming ceremony and maiden voyage of MSC Virtuosa from Dubai underscores the trust and confidence that the city has earned as a great partner for the cruise industry.”

The Golden Jubilee programme will see a host of activities held across the United Arab Emirates, celebrating its formation in 1971 and its rise from a small trading port to global destination.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, said: “We are incredibly proud and honoured to hold the naming ceremony for our cherished flagship and masterpiece MSC Virtuosa in one of the most sought-after travel destinations - Dubai.”