IHG signs for four Hotel Indigo properties in Egypt

IHG Hotels & Resorts is expanding its presence in Egypt with four new Hotel Indigo-branded properties.

As part of a management agreement signed with real-estate specialists Mountain View, the company will open Hotel Indigo Mountain View North Coast, Hotel Indigo Mountain View iCity New Cairo and Hotel Indigo Mountain View iCity and Hotel Indigo Mountain View Ain El Sokhna.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Mostafa Madbouly, prime minister of Egypt, and Assem el Gazzar, minister of housing and development.

All new built properties will cater to a broad range of travellers as leisure and business tourism rapidly rebounds across the country.

Speaking on the agreement, Haitham Mattar, managing director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, said: “Egypt is one of the most dynamic tourism markets in the region with a great vision for the future of leisure and business travel.

“We have a long-standing legacy in the country and are proud to continue to support the development of its hospitality sector through the introduction of our boutique, lifestyle brand, Hotel Indigo.

“Our partnership with Mountain View, one of the most forward-thinking developers in Egypt, is testament to our continued commitment to bolstering the hospitality sector with more versatile properties, diverse offerings and immersive experiences for domestic as well as new segments of international visitors that are expected to visit Egypt as travel returns.

“Through this partnership, we not only aim to showcase the vitality of the Hotel Indigo brand but also the emerging and established regions of the country to a new group of Hotel Indigo guests.”

Established in 2004, Hotel Indigo now has a presence in more than 20 countries with over 120 hotels, and over 100 hotels in the pipeline.