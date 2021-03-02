MSC Seaside to make European debut in May

MSC Cruises has announced that MSC Seaside will be deployed in Europe this spring, joining flagship MSC Grandiosa in the Mediterranean from May 1st.

This will be the first time the vessel has sailed in Europe since her launch in 2017.

MSC Seaside will be performing a brand-new itinerary featuring seven-night cruises calling Genoa, Valetta in Malta and Civitavecchia with two first time ports of call – Siracusa in Sicily and Taranto in Puglia.

MSC Seaside will implement for the protections of its guests and crew MSC Cruises’ industry-leading health and safety protocol that has been tried and tested since August.

Measures will include universal testing at embarkation as well as mid-cruise, weekly testing of crew, social distancing, the wearing of masks in public areas, only protected shore excursions as well as enhanced deep sanitation and ongoing cleaning procedures.

MSC Grandiosa’s current successful itinerary will be extended through to the end of May with the ship calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo as well as Valetta in Malta.

MSC Grandiosa has been welcoming guests for a holiday at sea from August of last year and has since safely and responsibly carried more than 40,000 guests.

MSC Seaside and MSC Grandiosa itineraries are currently available to residents from Schengen countries and Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania.

Cancellations

MSC Cruises also updated the itineraries for the start of its summer season as a result of the delay in the return to availability of certain ports across Europe and is cancelling all other itineraries in the west Mediterranean for April and May, with cruises there resuming from June as planned.

Similarly, in the east Mediterranean cruises are cancelled for April, with cruises resuming from May as planned.

In Northern Europe, all itineraries are cancelled in April.

Finally, in the Caribbean all itineraries are cancelled through to May 31st.

Photo: Ivan Sarfatti