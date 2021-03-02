Expansion work begins on Sandals Royal Barbados

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) continues its development in the Caribbean as Sandals Royal Barbados breaks ground on an exciting new expansion, just in time for the summer season.

Set to launch on July 1st, the South Seas Village at Sandals Royal Barbados will be home to 66 new suites, bringing the total room count to 338.

The South Seas Village at Sandals Royal Barbados will feature four exciting new room categories, including three new butler level suites and one new club level suite.

Flanked between lush gardens and the pristine, white sand beach of Maxwell Beach, the exceedingly romantic additions will be characterised by spacious and bright rooms, high-pitched ceilings and chic furnished light-wood finishes with quartz inlay.

The South Seas Village will include hallmark offerings such as the Sandals Tranquility Blissful Bed, with a premium king-size bed, complemented by fine linens and a pillow menu, marble baths adorned, his and her sinks, bath amenities by the Red Lane Spa, a private outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tub for two and a full in-room bar complete with a selection of liquors including Robert Mondavi wine.

These accommodations will also showcase blackout shades, soothing lights, and an in-room aromatherapy system with relaxing essential oils to personalise scent experiences and promote a great rest.

Guests staying in the new butler suites category will also enjoy a personal butler, 24-hour room service and VIP check-in.

“Sandals Royal Barbados is the ultimate indulgent resort for couples who are looking for top-of-the-line luxury.

“We’ve added more suites, restaurants, and pools to elevate our options which further enhance the already incredible guest experience,” said Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International.

Two new culinary concepts will also be introduced at Sandals Royal Barbados, bringing the resort’s total restaurant count to nine.

The Greenhouse, a rustic farm-to-table eatery, will offer guests elegant cuisine prepared with locally sourced meats and seafood and straight-from-the-garden fruits and vegetables.

Heart and Sol, the resort’s café, combines the variety, speed and service of a New York-style deli with locally sourced culinary offerings for a fresh and clean alternative to sandwiches, soups, salads, energy-boosting smoothie bowls, and nutrient-packed fresh fruit and vegetable smoothies and juices.

Bookings

As the UK prepare to come out of a national lockdown and reopen its tourism sector, Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ UK tour operator said it had seen a boost to bookings.

Karl Thompson, managing director of Unique Caribbean Holidays, said: “This weekend bookings through our UK tour operator, UCHL, were up 95 per cent overall, almost double those made the previous weekend.

Departures for 2021 made up 38 per cent of total bookings this weekend, up 181 per cent on last weekend, showing that consumer confidence is growing.

“Overall, the most popular resorts booked this weekend were Sandals Ochi Beach Resort, Jamaica, and Sandals Royal Barbados.

“The booking increases we saw over the weekend could be attributed to the prime minister’s recent announcement which laid out the roadmap out of the lockdown, as well as the fact that it was pay day weekend for most people.

“Either way, these statistics are extremely encouraging.”

More Information

Sandals is considered the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.