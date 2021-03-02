Bermingham appointed chief executive of Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels has confirmed James Bermingham has been appointment as chief executive of the company, effective immediately.

Bermingham joins the Virgin Hotels executive team following nearly two decades with Montage International.

“We are thrilled to welcome James into the Virgin Hotels family,” says Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group.

“For over a decade, we have been devoted to providing entertaining and unforgettable experiences for our guests, and I can think of no one better than James to spearhead this effort as we continue to grow the brand on a global scale.”

Bringing more than 35 years of industry experience to the position, Bermingham began his hospitality career in his hometown of Dublin, followed by ten years in London, including executive roles with ITT Sheraton Corporation.

His career then led him to the United States, where he held prestigious general manager roles at the St. Regis Hotel in Houston and the Montage Laguna Beach.

Since 2008, he served as executive vice president, operations for Montage International, where he oversaw all aspects of operations for the Montage and Pendry Hotel brand’s seven hotels and resorts, including owner relations, culture development, and sales and marketing.

Bermingham assumes his new role as Virgin Hotels, founded in 2010, experiences its most robust growth to date.

In 2021, the brand plans for three coast-to-coast openings in Las Vegas, New Orleans and New York City while already operating hotels in Chicago, Dallas and Nashville.

Properties in Miami and Edinburgh are also in development, with additional opportunities being pursued in Philadelphia, Glasgow, Cannes and Ibiza.

Bermingham replaces Raul Leal who stepped down from the role in January.