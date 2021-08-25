IHG Hotels unveils plans for Vignette Collection

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced a new luxury brand, Vignette Collection, with properties in Australia and Thailand the first to join.

Vignette Collection becomes the sixth addition to brand portfolio in the past four years, taking it to 17 in total across nearly 6,000 hotels in more than 100 countries.

The new collection will give owners of independent hotels the opportunity to retain their distinctive identity, while benefitting from global-scale luxury expertise.

These exclusive properties in sought-after urban and resort locations will accelerate growth and meet an increasing appetite from travellers for one-of-a-kind stays.

Keith Barr, chief executive, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “Our new Vignette Collection gives IHG a compelling way to welcome world-class independent hotels into our brand family, combining each property’s distinctive identity with the power of our global scale.

“As our first hotels in Australia and Thailand both showcase, each property is as unique as the next, and all will be endorsed by IHG’s trusted reputation for quality.”

He added: “We’ve been strategic with the enhancements we’ve made to our Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in recent years, which at more than 400 hotels and 100,000 rooms is the second largest in the industry.

“We’ve built on the heritage and global success of our InterContinental brand, with the rapid international expansion of Kimpton and Hotel Indigo, and acquisitions of Six Senses and Regent.

“We expect to attract more than 100 Vignette Collection hotels in ten years, and the brand will be key to delivering our ambition of industry-leading net rooms growth.”

Among the first hotels to join IHG’s Vignette Collection will be Hotel X, a five-star hotel, dining and lifestyle destination in the centre of Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, Australia.

Hotel X’s distinctive design and luxurious facilities celebrate this iconic Brisbane neighbourhood through ultra-cool art, Avant Garde lighting and exceptional views of the cityscape.

Thailand’s vibrant Pattaya Aquatique hotel will also be one of the first hotels to join the Vignette Collection.

Working in collaboration with Thailand’s leading integrated lifestyle real estate group, Asset World Corporation Public Company, the hotel is based in Pattaya’s Aquatique district, the city’s first iconic lifestyle destination.