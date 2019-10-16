Montandon to lead Four Seasons Resort, the Nam Hai, Hoi An

Four Seasons Resort, the Nam Hai, Hoi An has announced the appointment of Blaise Montandon to the position of general manager.

In this role, he will be responsible for overseeing the resort operations of 100 luxurious seaside villas.

Born in Switzerland, Montandon joins the team in Vietnam from Four Seasons Resort Marrakech, where he held the position of general manager.

A veteran to the hospitality space, Montandon brings more than 20 years of experience at a variance of hotels and resorts across Asia, alongside periods in Africa and Europe.

“I like to be challenged, to learn every day, and to make an impact with my presence,” Montandon explained.

“The role of a general manager is to make all the diamonds around you shine a little brighter, but it’s essential for me to learn from the team too.”

It was while travelling with his parents as a child that Swiss native Montandon developed a taste for high-end hospitality.

But it was his self-professed tendency to be impatient for new challenges and inquisitive nature that defined his own atypical route through the industry: from finance to sales and marketing to operations and development, via a wide range of pre-openings and multi-use development projects.

In his free time, Montandon enjoys being part of a big city community, sampling all types of street food, and trusting the collaboration of each individual contributing to the greater whole.