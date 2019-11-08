TAP to launch two new North America routes in 2020

TAP Air Portugal will launch two new routes to North America from its hub in Lisbon in 2020.

The Portuguese flag-carrier will offer new departures to Maceió in Brazil and Montreal in Canada, as the airline continues to build its transatlantic operations.

This is the first time in five years TAP has announced a new route to Brazil, with the destination having become feasible following the roll-out of the Airbus A321LR.

The aircraft’s smaller size and lower trip costs permits TAP to operate profitability in smaller markets that cannot be regularly served by larger widebody aircraft.

“This aircraft, the A321LR, which I occasionally claim stands for ‘Lisbon Range’, is a true game changer.

“The way to travel between Brazil and Europe is now more modern, efficient and environmentally friendly.

“With the departure of old airplanes, flights to and from Brazil are now operated exclusively by new or modern cabin interiors, which allow passengers to enjoy high levels of comfort, ”said Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive of TAP.

Maceió will become TAP’s 11th Brazilian destination.

Capital of the north-eastern state of Alagoasis, it is a great city for families and lovers of sun, sea and culture.

The route will have three weekly departures from Lisbon at 17:15 with arrival at Maceió at 21:15, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

North America is already one of the company’s three main international markets and from 2015 to October this year, the total number of passengers transported to and from the region by TAP has increased by 250 per cent.

From the beginning of next year TAP will operate six weekly frequencies between Lisbon and Montreal.

Flights will depart from the Portuguese capital every day except Wednesdays, at 14:55 and arrive in the Canadian city at 17:40.