Tourism Australia appoints Turner to oversee North America market

Tourism Australia has announced travel and tourism communications, Turner, has been selected to support its PR and communication activities in North America.

Turner will implement and manage a brand marketing strategy through consumer and trade media, influencer and advocacy relations, social media, issues management and consumer, stakeholder and media events.

The company will oversee its partner agency, Faulhaber Communications, to support the Canadian market.

Tourism Australia’s vice president of North America, Chris Allison, said the appointment is fundamental to encouraging North American consumers to choose Australia for their next big holiday.

“North America is one of our most important global markets, and Turner’s experience, relationships and integrated ideas serving diverse audiences is exactly what we need to maintain Australia’s stature as one of the world’s leading tourism destinations and encourage travellers to discover what is on offer Down Under,” Allison said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States was Australia’s second largest market and Canada was its 13th largest market for total visitor expenditure, generating a combined AUD $4.8 billion in total expenditure in 2019.

“Tourism Australia is a global leader in tourism marketing; their creativity and innovation in this space has inspired so many of us who work in this field,” said Angela Berardino, chief strategy officer at Turner.

“Connecting travelers with the authenticity, adventure and history of Australia is an honour for our agency.”

Turner represents Tourism Australia from its New York office, as well as Chicago, Denver, and Portland; Faulhaber Communications represents Tourism Australia from Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.