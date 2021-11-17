Flybe confirms Birmingham base as return nears

The reborn Flybe has announced that Birmingham Airport will be its new company headquarters and first new crew base.

Among the first UK airlines to be certified by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) since Brexit, Flybe will serve key regions across the UK and EU.

Operations are scheduled to begin in early 2022.

Birmingham Airport’s Diamond House will be the location of the company’s new HQ and operations centre, in a move that is expected to create approximately 200 direct new jobs in the Birmingham and West Midlands region over the next three years.

An estimated additional 400 direct jobs will be created nationwide during that same time frame.

Flybe chief executive, Dave Pflieger, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Birmingham Airport (BHX), the city of Birmingham, and the mayor of West Midlands to make BHX the location of our new headquarters and first crew base.

“It was an ideal choice for us due to its great people and highly skilled workforce, its central UK location, and the fact that Birmingham Airport is a global travel hub where local and connecting customers have access to over 150 worldwide destinations.

“This announcement marks the culmination of over 12 months of dedicated hard work by all involved, and it would not have been possible without the support of the CAA and the UK government.”

The launch of Flybe is expected to not only enhance essential regional connectivity in the UK and create many valuable airline industry jobs, but also help restart many local economies as they rebound from the pandemic.

Nick Barton, chief executive of Birmingham Airport, added: “Flybe’s announcement that Birmingham has been chosen to become the headquarters for its launch next spring is fantastic news for our region’s connectivity needs, and it will bring with it some great new employment opportunities.”