Steel cutting ceremony held for Celebrity Ascent in France

The first steel has been cut for Celebrity Ascent, the fourth vessel in Celebrity Cruises’ Edge series.

Executives signed the ceremonial first cut of steel at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, earlier.

“The name of this new ship is very apropos as the industry rebounds, but also as Celebrity continues to lead the industry as an unmatched new-luxury brand and cruise line,” said Richard Fain, chief executive Royal Caribbean Group, the parent company of Celebrity Cruises.

“Celebrity Ascent will take the industry to new heights as it pushes the boundaries of what people can experience on a ship and how they experience it.”

Celebrity Ascent is expected to make her debut in early 2023.

“What another wonderful moment for our brand, our company and our industry to be in this incredible shipyard making the traditional first cut of steel on this magnificent ship and signalling the bright future that lies ahead,” said Celebrity Cruises president, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

“While I wish I could share what we have in store for this ship, I can tell you our ‘Ascent’ will be Celebrity Beyond’s sister ship in every way, and then some.”