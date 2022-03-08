Saudi Arabian lifts all Covid-19 travel restrictions

The Saudi Arabian government has lifted all Covid-19-related entry restrictions for holders of tourism visas.

Effective immediately, visitors to Saudi will no longer need to present proof of vaccination or a PCR test to enter the country.

Institutional quarantine requirements will be entirely removed, and all travellers from the countries currently red-listed will be allowed entry.

Social distancing rules will be lifted across the country, including Makkah and Madinah, and masks will be required in enclosed public places only.

This lifting of restrictions on leisure, business and religious visitors marks the most comprehensive update to travel regulations since Saudi first opened to international travellers in late 2019.

“We welcome this decision by the central government, which protects both lives and livelihoods while welcoming travellers back to Saudi,” said Ahmed Al Khateeb, minister of tourism for the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The return to pre-pandemic levels of openness was made possible by our country’s ambitious vaccination program and other successful efforts to minimise the spread of the virus.

“By reducing costs and inconveniences for travellers, we are also supporting the many thousands of people who depend on tourism, while driving revenue to companies that have been severely affected by the pandemic.”

Fees for all visa categories will include a fee for medical insurance for Covid-19.

Prior to the easing of regulations, visitors were required to submit a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before arrival, while quarantine was required for visitors from some countries and others were red-listed due to the prevalence of Covid-19.

Saudi Arabia also launched a nationwide vaccination program, administering 61.3 million vaccines.

Ninety-nine percent of the population over the age of 12 is now fully vaccinated.