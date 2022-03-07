Ireland drops all Covid-19-related travel restrictions

Ireland has dropped all Covid-19 entry restrictions on arrivals, regardless of vaccination status.

The move was welcomed as a major boost to the local tourism sector.

The relaxation of border rules also includes the end of passenger locator forms for arrivals in Ireland.

Travellers are no longer required to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative Covid-19 test on arrival.

The legal requirement to wear face masks indoors was dropped on February 28th, but face coverings are still recommended on public transport and in healthcare settings.

France is to ease Covid-19 restrictions and scrap the vaccine passport from March 14th, while a number of Caribbean nations recently announced that they will loosen entry requirements.