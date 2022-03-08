Maldives removes PCR test requirement for vaccinated travellers

The Maldives has become the latest country to relax its Covid-19-related entry restrictions.

As of March 5th, fully vaccinated foreign travellers are no longer required to provide a negative PCR test upon arrival in the destination.

Neither do they need to present a PCR test prior to departing the Indian Ocean archipelagic nation, according to a notice issued by authorities.

However, all inbound international travellers still need to complete the Traveller Health Declaration form within 48 hours of a flight.

The decision comes as vaccination rates worldwide continue to climb.

Saudi Arabia loosened restrictions earlier, following the lead of Jamaica, Ireland, Saint Lucia, Qatar and others in recent days.

With an economy reliant on tourism, the Maldives opened its borders quite early on in the course of the pandemic, starting in July 2020.

From late July 2021, all international visitors over the age of one needed a negative PCR test taken within 96 hours of departure for the Maldives.

Tourists checking out of a guesthouse on any inhabited island also had to provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of checkout.