Qatar removes quarantine for UK travellers

The ministry of public health (MoPH) in Qatar has removed UK travellers from the red list.

This means fully-vaccinated visitors to the destination are no longer subject to quarantine.

A further nine countries, including India, Pakistan and the Philippines, now remain on the red list.

However, the process of arrival remains far from simple.

All UK visitors must submit a negative pre-travel PCR lab result valid within 48 hours from departure time at the country of origin.

Visitors must also register via the pre-travel system and upload all relevant official documents, where applicable, such as vaccination certificates, evidence of previous Covid-19 infection and serology antibody test results (for conditional vaccines) at least three days before arrival.

Although uploading the PCR test result is not mandatory during the electronic pre-registration process, travellers who are required to have pre-travel PCR test must present the original copy of the PCR test result to the airline on which they are flying, to allow them to board the plane, or at ports (land and sea).

All passengers must sign an undertaking and acknowledgement form before arriving in Qatar.

Finally, travellers should download the Ehteraz mobile application and activate it on their mobile phones using a local or international SIM card on arrival.