Malaysia to reopen borders next month

Malaysia will open its borders to international travellers from April 1st.

The decision comes as the country transitions to an endemic phase of the pandemic, boosting the aviation and tourism sectors.

The country has largely remained closed off to international visitors for two years.

Under the new rules, fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine on arrival, provided they take a PCR test two days before departure and a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of arrival in Malaysia.

Foreign travellers will be able to enter the country provided they have completed a pre-departure travel form and will no longer be required to obtain a MyTravelPass permit.

Daniel Bainbridge, regional director UK and Europe for Malaysia Airlines, commented: “We are thrilled to hear we now have an official date for the full reopening of Malaysia’s borders across all its destinations, which has been long-awaited by all.

“As the only airline to fly non-stop from London to Kuala Lumpur, we look forward to welcoming passengers onboard and helping them discover the diverse flora and fauna, glorious beaches, tantalising cuisines and vibrant cities of Malaysia.

“We have been preparing for this significant milestone for a long time and have already increased our flight capacity to provide better connections across Malaysia and onwards to Southeast Asia and Australasia.”

The national carrier added it already increased its flight capacity to provide better connections across Malaysia and onwards to south-east Asia and Australasia.

Momentum is gathering toward a fuller reopening of the tourism sector this month.

Saudi Arabia loosened restrictions earlier this week, following the lead of Jamaica, Maldives, Ireland, Saint Lucia, Qatar and others in recent days.

Image: Unsplash/Mohd Jon Ramlan