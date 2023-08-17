Marriott’s EDITION Hotels Brand to Debut in Dali, Elevating Luxury Hospitality in Southwestern China

Marriott International, Inc. recently announced that it has signed an agreement with New Development Group to introduce the EDITION Hotels brand to Dali, a well-known travel destination in Southwestern China for its picturesque natural scenery, diverse ethnic culture, and vibrant nightlife.

EDITION is a collection of individualized hotels, seamlessly balancing great design and true innovation to deliver a luxury lifestyle experience. Nestled on a hillside halfway up the Cangshan Mountain, The Dali EDITION, which marks the brand’s third property in China, is expected to open in December 2025 and establish a new benchmark for the luxury hotel segment in Yunnan Province.

“We are thrilled to be working with New Development Group to bring EDITION Hotels brand to Dali, inviting travelers to indulge in the local culture and traditions of the unique Bai ethnic folklore,” said Yibing Mao, President, Greater China, Marriott International. “The signing highlights our commitment to strengthening the presence of our luxury portfolio in Greater China as part of the ‘Brand + Destination’ development strategy. We will continue to strategically expand our footprint and match brands with complementary destinations to cater to ever-changing guest demands.”

At an altitude of 2,090 meters, Dali is well situated on a fertile plateau between the Cangshan Mountain to the west and Erhai Lake to the east. It has traditionally been a significant center on the routes westward from Kunming to the Tibet Autonomous Region. The Dali EDITION will offer convenient accessibility to public transportation, including the Dali Railway Station and Dali Fengyi Airport. The hotel will also allow guests to immerse themselves in natural, cultural and recreational experiences, with its proximity to local attractions such as Cangshan Mountain Scenic Area, Three Pagodas, Dali Old Town, and Dali Stone Mountain Golf Club.



With its interior design led by the acclaimed Shenzhen Cheng Chung Design, The Dali EDITION will remain rooted in the brand’s strong sense of simplicity and style. The hotel is expected to offer 150 luxurious, serene guestrooms including suites as well as villas with private pools, most of which will provide breathtaking views of either the Cangshan Mountain or Erhai Lake. The hotel is also slated to feature four signature restaurants and bars, which will offer a selection of exquisite food and beverage options that celebrate culinary innovation and reflect the best of the destination culture. Other planned facilities include the swimming pool， the Fitness Center, The Spa, the Recreational Activities Center, as well as conference and event spaces including a 600-square-meter outdoor lawn.

“We look forward to working with New Development Group on this exciting property,” said Josh Fluhr, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, EDITION Hotels. “This signing demonstrates guests continued demand for EDITION’s luxury accommodations and experiences in China.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are excited to partner with Marriott International in The Dali EDITION project, following the success of our previous five hotel developments,” said Mr. Ding Furu, Chairman of New Development Group. “We are certain that The Dali EDITION will raise the bar for luxury hospitality, and inspire travelers to embark on new journeys to this historical and cultural city.”

This signing underscores Marriott International’s growing luxury portfolio in Greater China, where the company now has nearly 70 luxury hotels. The unveiling of The Dali EDITION further grows the company’s luxury footprint in Southwestern China.