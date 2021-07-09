American Airlines flies Covid-19 vaccines to Guatemala

American Airlines has moved 1.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to La Aurora International Airport (GUA) in Guatemala City on a Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

The trip was part of the White House initiative to share at least 80 million United States vaccine doses globally this summer.

The shipment departed ORD this morning.

In close consultation with the White House Covid-19 task force, American’s Cargo team worked with pharmaceutical partners and trucking logistics specialists to move the shipment of vaccinations from a distribution site in Kentucky to American’s cargo terminal at ORD.

The shipments were loaded onto the 777-200 and flew on a special donated cargo-only nonstop flight to GUA.

“We commend president Biden and the White House for their commitment to distribute life-saving vaccines to people around the world to bring an end to the Covid-19 pandemic, and our team is proud to have a hand in the effort and deliver vaccines to Guatemala,” said American Airlines president Robert Isom.

“We are grateful to our team for the work they’ve done throughout the pandemic to keep the country moving and deliver critical supplies.”

American moved its first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines in December.