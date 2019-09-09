Qatar Airways signs codeshare deal with China Southern

Qatar Airways has signed a codeshare agreement with China Southern Airlines starting from January.

The deal is the first step in the strengthening of cooperation between both airlines, since Qatar Airways acquired five per cent of China Southern Airlines in December.

This agreement will enable China Southern Airlines’ passengers to book travel on Qatar Airways’ flights between Guangzhou and Doha and Beijing and Doha allowing one stop connections to more than 80 destinations in the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “In December 2018 when we announced our investment in China Southern Airlines, I noted the significant potential for cooperation between our two prestigious airlines.

“This codeshare agreement is the natural first step in us working together and leveraging our complementary strengths and resources to bring benefits to customers of both our airlines.

“Qatar Airways very much looks forward to the opportunity to further deepen our working relationship with this great airline and further enhance the travel opportunities for passengers across the globe.”

Qatar Airways first began flying to China in 2003 with a service from Doha to Shanghai.

The carrier currently operates 45 weekly flights to seven Greater China gateways: Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Chongqing, Chengdu and Hong Kong.

China Southern Airlines senior vice president of international and corporate relations, Wu Guoxiang, added: “We are very pleased to have Qatar Airways as our codeshare partner.

“Through the efficient Hamad International Airport, with its first-rate service, passengers of China Southern Airlines will be able to enjoy the pleasant service to Doha.

“We very much look forward to enhancing our cooperation in the future and working together to bring more benefits to our customers.”