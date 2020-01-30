Marriott International expands at Frankfurt Airport

Previously occupying three inter-connected buildings with 1,008 rooms, the Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel & Conference Centre has been divided to allow for a 779-room Sheraton hotel and a 233-room Marriott hotel.

Over the past five years, all rooms of the Sheraton hotel have been refurbished, offering guests a comfortable experience.

Focused on connecting communities in line with the brand vision, the Sheraton hotel will soon offer a new Sheraton Club Lounge, designed to offer the comfort and connectivity that Sheraton guests are looking for.

Reflecting Marriott Hotels’ ethos of creating spaces that enable guests to flourish, the new Frankfurt Airport Marriott Hotel delivers the residential design aesthetic with locally inspired accents the brand is known for.

Led by Hamburg-based JOI-Design, the design is stylish and sophisticated and takes cues from Frankfurt’s history of literature, the printing industry and the famous Frankfurt Book Fair with inspiring quotations, a sofa for reading and relaxing, and library elements in the new lobby.

The aim of the design is to promote creativity and productivity.

The Frankfurt Airport Marriott Hotel’s 233 contemporary guest rooms feature hard-wood flooring, comfortable work zones with sofas and flexible tables, and stylish lighting.

The hotel also features the brand’s signature M Club, an exclusive 24/7 lounge for relaxing, working and meeting.

The final stage of the renovation will commence shortly with the refurbishment of the Sheraton lobby, Sheraton Conference Centre, and shared dining facilities, of which there are two restaurants and two bars.

The Sheraton Conference Centre, offering 57 meeting spaces across 4,148 square metres, has already been updated with a state-of-the-art lighting concept and will enjoy further refurbishments over the next two years.

The property expects to be fully transformed by the end of 2022.

Marriott International now offers five properties at Frankfurt Airport including Moxy Frankfurt Airport, Moxy Frankfurt Airport Kelsterbach and Element Frankfurt Airport.