L’Oréal signs on as latest Expo 2020 partner

Guests can expect even more flair at Expo 2020 as the event names L’Oréal as its official beauty products and services partner.

L’Oréal is renowned the world over for its best-selling cosmetics and fragrances and the international talent it works with.

Through immersive experiences, including beauty shows, dedicated salons, pop-up studios on site and more, visitors at Expo 2020 will be able to savour the glitz and glam of one of the world’s most renowned names in beauty.

Over more than a century, the French beauty company has also carved a name for itself as a pioneer in the use of technology in the beauty industry, insights from which it will bring to Expo 2020.

At a number of conferences and talks during the six-month event, senior members from its leadership team will highlight the company’s use of augmented reality and artificial intelligence in developing and retailing the billions of products it sells annually, as well as how it is shaping the future of the beauty industry.

“At L’Oréal, our mission is to meet the beauty needs and aspirations of women and men in every part of the world,” said Alexandre Popoff, L’Oréal’s executive vice-president eastern Europe and Africa, Middle East.

“Our vision of beauty is sustainable, tailor-made and powered by new technologies, to make beauty products and services even more accessible, adapted and inspiring to all,” he added.

“We are thrilled and honoured to partner with Expo 2020 Dubai, which is a perfect place to present our innovations and share our vision of the future with people coming together from all over the world.”