Mark DeCocinis: A BTN Exclusive with the Chief Executive Officer at Boutique Group

As the Chief Executive Officer at Boutique Group, Mark DeCocinis leads the creation of the finest Saudi hospitality experience, turning historical and cultural palaces into ultra-luxury boutique hotels.

Before joining Boutique Group, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Urban Resort Concepts, a boutique ultra-luxury hotel company based in Shanghai, China, overseeing boutique hotels in Asia. He was President of DeMarcheli Hospitality Limited HK,an Asset Management company working with owners investing and developing prime real estate with luxury hotels and residences in Asia Pacific.

Mark has dedicated his long career with over 40 years to the luxury hospitality segment, having worked for some of the most prestigious hotel brands across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, including President & COO ,One & Only Resorts, Kerzner International , Executive Vice President, Global, Shangri-La Group, and Regional Vice President Asia Pacific, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. DeCocinis received the prestigious Friendship Award in 2004 from President Hu Jintao. and Magnolia Award Silver and Gold in 2001 and 2003 from Mayor Han Zheng for his contribution to the business, people development, and establishing community support for The Children’s Charity Foundation in Shanghai and China.

Breaking Travel news is delighted to bring you an exclusive Interview With Mark where he discusses the outlook for the hospitality industry in the Middle East in 2023 and beyond prior to his attendance at the FHS 2023 in Abu dhabi in September:

BTN: What are your / your organization’s core areas of focus when it comes to investment? I.e in the areas of innovation, sustainability, human capital and/or technology?

MDC: Technology and innovation are a key part of elevating guest experiences and preserving heritage at Boutique Group. By investing in technology, we are ensuring that we are one step ahead. I believe it’s also important to consider that our specialty involves a lot of culture and history, and to preserve that in the utmost accuracy, we need cutting-edge technology. By embracing innovation, we create a harmonic combination of the past and the future, where investments in history translate into investments in future growth, all while keeping sustainability and human capital in heart.

BTN: What is your outlook for the hospitality industry in the Middle East in 2023 and beyond?

MDC:My outlook for the hospitality industry is that technology and AI will continue to play a major role in not only providing exceptional experiences for guests, but also, in achieving maximum efficiency in day-to-day and long-term operations - with the correct regulation and application, of course. At this pace, the Middle Eastern hospitality industry is already on its way to become the leading region for tourism and hospitality globally.

BTN: What does your panel/presentation/workshop at FHS focus on and what will delegates be able to take away from your session?

MDC: During the panel, I will be pleased to share our unique approach at Boutique Group, where delegates will be familiarized with The Group’s strategy to transform these properties from palaces of rich history to ultra-luxury boutique hotels, by seamlessly blending the preservation of Saudi Arabian heritage with the infusion of modern elements, crafting an unparalleled experience.

We will also take the audience through some of the plans we have for the Boutique Group in the long term that focuses on sustainable growth, as well as the significance of the partnerships we are executing.

BTN: What are you personally looking forward to most from your attendance at FHS 2023?

MDC: Understanding the approach of other hospitality entities is always insightful. As a team, having years of extensive industry experience does not mean we are done learning. Of course, I am also very excited to be utilizing FHS as a platform to share Boutique Group’s mission and vision with the industry.



The Future Hospitality Summit is being held on 25-27 September 2023 at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island for more info visit https://www.futurehospitality.com/