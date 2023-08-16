Dubai marketeer Katerina Dixon takes on global role with Shangri-La

After more than two decades of marketing roles in Dubai, Katerina Dixon has moved on to take a global position. She is now area VP of marketing F&B for Shangri-La, working across Middle East, Europe, Canada, India and Indian Ocean. She remains based in the emirate for the role.

As an area VP, Dixon will lead the group’s entire F&B marketing and communications strategy in MEIA, supporting market growth for Shangri-La.

“I was thrilled to join the renowned Shangri-La Group,” said Dixon. “Throughout my career, I’ve recognised Shangri-La as synonymous with superior quality and unrivaled guest experiences. However, since joining their team, my appreciation for this global group, its extraordinary leadership, and its inclusive global community, continues to flourish. The same attention to detail, community, and quality permeates throughout the organization. I look forward to investing my passion and expertise to further elevate the brand and contribute towards its continued success.”



Katerina Dixon’s career

During her time in Dubai, she has worked for some of the city’s biggest names. At the start of the century, she was a corporate sales manager with Jumeirah, moving on to InterContinental Dubai as PR & marketing manager in 2002. She then became director of marketing and communications for IHG’s Festival City portfolio for close to six years.

Along with director roles in Jumeirah, she has been director of brand marketing, advertising and promotions with Atlantis. She has also worked with Fairmont Dubai, then Caesars Palace in Dubai as director of marketing and communications.

Her most recent role before Shangri-La was outside of hotels, as group director of marketing for dinner and show brand Billionare.

“In an ever-evolving industry, it is vital for the Shangri-La Group to stay at the forefront of hospitality and innovation,” added Nicolas Hauvespre, VP of commercial, Shangri-La Group for MEIA region “We are confident that Katerina’s multifaceted experience, coupled with her profound understanding of the luxury market and hospitality sector, will be instrumental in driving our marketing and communication strategies forward.”

