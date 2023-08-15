MANDARIN ORIENTAL, COSTA NAVARINO IS NOW OPEN

Mandarin Oriental is delighted to bring the Group’s legendary hospitality to Greece for the first time with the opening of an exquisite beachfront resort at Costa Navarino, the sustainably driven destination in Messenia, southwest Peloponnese.

Nestled amidst the natural beauty of the region, Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino is a breathtaking haven, seamlessly blending traditional Messenian elements with contemporary luxury.

The resort has been developed in collaboration with TEMES, a leading developer renowned for their commitment to sustainability. The design team is Tombazis & Associates Architects and K-Studio, who have combined creativity and craftsmanship, ensuring every aspect of the resort maximises on its extraordinary views. Its bioclimatic design utilises locally sourced materials and embraces green living concepts, drawing inspiration from local agricultural traditions and the region’s rich cultural heritage. Each of the 99 light-filled suites and earth-sheltered villas boast spacious terraces and private pools respectively, complete with beautifully handcrafted living spaces that echo the warmth of the Peloponnese.

With five distinct restaurant and bar concepts to choose from, Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino invites guests to explore a diverse array of dining options offering a variety of international flavours, overseen by Chef Bertrand Valegeas. At the heart of the resort lies Oliviera Restaurant, with sweeping views of the bay and an eclectic selection of redefined and authentic Greek cuisine which pays homage to local culture. Another concept to highlight is Tahir Restaurant, open for dinner reservations, which focuses on Levantine cuisine, with healthy mezze dishes sourced from local farms. With such a diverse range of dining options, guests can expect a varied culinary experience that embodies the essence of Messenia’s culture and flavours.

Designed as a tranquil sanctuary, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino, is inspired by the Group’s oriental traditions combined with the abundant Greek flora that surrounds it. This peaceful space offers a genuine escape from distractions, with a wide range of relaxing and energising holistic treatments. The 25-metre swimming pool, which traverses from indoor to outdoor, offers breathtaking bay views, while the Hammam, cold bath, and herbal sauna provide unique detoxifying experiences. The resort’s Fitness Centre and its team of expert trainers, encourages guests to achieve their fitness goals during their vacation, whilst a variety of water activities, from paddleboarding to water skiing, await at the beach club. Cultural enthusiasts will be delighted with the choices of experiences on offer, from olive oil tastings, traditional cooking classes, and visits to many local historical sites, whilst golf enthusiasts will appreciate the 18-hole Bay Course and its stunning coastal views that surround the resort, as well as three further signature golf courses across the destination.

Moreover, Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino is located next to the recently opened Navarino Agora, a vibrant marketplace with curated retail, dining venues, artisanal street food, an open-air cinema, and an exciting event program celebrating the local culture and traditions.

At the opening, Mr. Raul Levis, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino, stated, “Our passionate team has worked tirelessly to bring the exceptional Mandarin Oriental experience to Greece. We are all excited to be welcoming our fans from around the world to discover the authentic beauty and hospitality of Costa Navarino.”

To celebrate this milestone, Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino is offering an enticing Be the First to Stay package, offering guests exclusive benefits including daily breakfast, resort credit, and more.

For more information and reservations, please visit Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino. Suites and Villas are subject to availability, and terms and conditions apply.