Marella Cruises unveils 2021 winter itineraries

Marella Cruises has announced its winter 2021 programme, giving details of new ports of call and itineraries.

The departures go on sale today.

From December next year, Marella Discovery’s ‘A Taste of the Tropics’ will homeport in Barbados and will sail to new ports of call Charlotte Amelie and Frederiksted in the United States Virgin Islands before continuing to Puerto Rico, Guadeloupe and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Marella Discovery 2 will sail on two new itineraries around Asia from 2022.

The ‘Lights of the Orients’ itinerary will homeport in Hong Kong and ‘Eastern Experience’ will sail from Singapore and both itineraries will visit new ports of call like Manila, Philippines, Muara, Brunei and Da Nang, Vietnam.

Cruisers who want to stay a little closer to home can experience the new ‘Island Explorer’ itinerary onboard Marella Dream and Marella Explorer which departs in November next year from Tenerife and visits much-loved Canary Islands such as La Palma, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria with an overnight in Funchal being the star attraction.

Playa Blanca will also be added to the programme marking it the first new port of call in the Canary Islands since winter 2016 and cruisers will be able to explore the town by night as it becomes an overnight call.

Those who want to tick off some wish list locations on their cruises can do so with a number of Marella Cruises itineraries from next winter including ‘Arabian Sunrise’ visiting Sri Lanka, Mumbai and Oman sailing on April 7th and 8th 2022 or ‘East Coast Adventure’ where Marella Cruises will be heading to Canada for the first time and an overnight stay in Boston.

Marella Discovery will leave Port Canaveral, Florida and make her way to Saint John and visit Charlotte Town, Quebec, Sageunay and Sept-Iles before finishing the itinerary in Barbados on October 24th.

Cruisers will also be able to discover Cuba at night next winter with an overnight stay in Havana on Marella Explorer 2’s ‘Flavour of the Caribbean’ itinerary.

Other new ports of call include picturesque Halong Bay in Vietnam with its unique emerald coloured water and limestone mountains; San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico where colourful Spanish buildings and 16th century landmarks are home to and the capital of the Philippines, Manila which mixes Spanish colonial architecture with modern sky scrapers.

The third-biggest UK cruise line recently confirmed an extension of its pause in operations as a result of the continuing travel restrictions, however, the team continues to work hard in preparation to welcome guests back onboard.

Chris Hackney, managing director of Marella Cruises, said “We’re delighted to share the details of our winter 2021 programme and are really excited to have added even more choice for our customers with amazing destinations and exotic new itineraries as we continue to take customers to places they really want to explore.”