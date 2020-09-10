UKinbound headed to Manchester for annual convention

UKinbound has announced that the vibrant, cosmopolitan city of Manchester has been selected to host its annual convention next year.

Manchester 2021 will take place in early February at the Midland Hotel over two days and will feature many of the successful components of previous conventions.

A large proportion of the 400-strong member base are expected to converge on the city, which will include tour operators and trade buyers from across key international visitor markets.

The event schedule will feature topical industry debates, a keynote speaker address, business-to-business workshops and an evening networking dinner.

Supported by Marketing Manchester, UKinbound will also coordinate a range of familiarisation trips for delegates, allowing them to experience the diverse tourism offering of the city, while aiding the development of key relationships between buyers and local industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joss Croft, chief executive of UKinbound, said: “We are incredibly excited to be working with Marketing Manchester and delighted to be hosting our 2021 convention in the city.

“Its bid was superb and demonstrated a keen desire to engage with the travel trade and roll out a safe and successful event.

“Our dynamic working relationship will ensure we can provide an array of commercial and networking opportunities for our delegates, while also showcasing Manchester’s exceptional visitor offering.”