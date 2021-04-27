Mangan to lead Carton House, a Fairmont Managed Hotel

Martin Mangan has been appointed general manager of Carton House, a Fairmont Managed Hotel.

One of the most significant and historic country house hotels in Ireland, it will join the Accor-owned brand following its reopening in June.

“This summer the multimillion-euro total renovation of Carton House will be unveiled, and I am delighted to join at this incredible moment to usher in the next chapter of one of Ireland’s oldest estates,” said Mangan.

“The renovation over the last two years has been significant, bringing the estate back to the heights of its great house splendour, magnificently refurbishing historic state rooms and preparing the hotel for hospitality on a grand scale, just as this imposing estate was originally intended.”

Mangan brings 25 years of luxury hospitality experience from leading hotels in London and Dublin.

A former president of the Irish Hospitality Institute (IHF), past chairman of the Dublin branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, and a current National Council Member of the IHF, he was also chairman of the Dublin Tourism Marketing Taskforce.

John Keating, area general manager, Accor Luxury Brands Scotland & Ireland, said: “Martin is an award-winning hotelier, renowned for the finest hospitality experiences and we are delighted to welcome him to Carton House as general manager.

“Martin is a passionate professional with a wealth of experience to build a thriving culture for guests, the hotel team, and the wider community.

“The doors of Carton House will reopen this summer at this unprecedented time and what an incredible team and experience await our guests.”