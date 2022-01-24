Tourism Ireland welcomes lifting of Covid-19 restrictions

The Irish government has announced that almost all Covid-19 public health restrictions will come to an end.

Restaurants and bars can now resume normal trading hours; and restrictions on indoor and outdoor events, including sporting fixtures, will be lifted.

The move was welcomed by Tourism Ireland.

Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “The announcement that most Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland will come to an end is excellent news for tourism and hospitality.

“It means that we can now move forward and begin planning holidays in Ireland with confidence for the year ahead.”

He added: “We can now look to the future with optimism.

“Our priority for 2022 is to restart overseas tourism to the island of Ireland.

“We will be pulling out all the stops to set Ireland apart from our competitor destinations, to drive bookings and revenues for tourism businesses.

“Together with our industry partners, we will undertake our most extensive marketing campaign ever in 2022.

“Our message – and that of the entire Irish tourism industry – is very simple: we cannot wait to roll out the green carpet and welcome back visitors from around the world.”