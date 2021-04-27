World Travel Awards launches #Together initiative

With the reopening of international borders on the horizon and the global vaccine rollout gathering pace, World Travel Awards has launched its #Together initiative.

The scheme aims to galvanise the recovery efforts of the global travel and tourism economy.

#Together serves an on-going resource of information, practical advice and insights from the travel industry’s thought-leaders and decision-makers to aid the collective recovery by uniting the industry as a global unit, pooling collective knowledge and fostering cooperation.

The campaign is complimentary – with more information on the official website.