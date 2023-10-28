MANDARIN ORIENTAL, HONG KONG CELEBRATES WITH GLAMOROUS 60TH ANNIVERSARY GALA PARTY

The original and flagship hotel of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, the iconic Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, celebrated its 60th anniversary in style on 26 October 2023.

To celebrate 60 fantastic years, the much-loved address in the heart of Hong Kong welcomed over 1,000 loyal patrons, celebrities, dignitaries, and society guests including the Group’s ambassadors, Michelle Yeoh, Karen Mok and Vivienne Tam. Notable guests from Hong Kong included Beatrice Ho, Cecil Chao, Victoria Tang-Owen, Anne Wang-Liu, and Kam Kwok Leung… to name a few.





On arrival, guests were greeted by Hong Kong Drum Ensemble and Chinese Opera on a star-studded red carpet on Connaught Road. After the welcome address and toast by Greg Liddell, General Manager & Area Vice President, Operations and Laurent Kleitman, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s Group Chief Executive, a world first masterpiece was unveiled: Sir Peter Blake x AI Artist created by Studio Art & Commerce accompanied by ‘The Beating Heart of Hong Kong’ music composition, specially composed by Eddie Chung, Hong Kong’s award-winning composer and director to mark this momentous occasion.





Photographs of guests arriving at the event have been interpreted live by the AI artist, painting portraits in real-time, based on a collage design by Sir Peter Blake, the ‘Godfather of Pop Art’ and one of Mandarin Oriental’s long-standing Fans. The 5m x 3.4m canvas holds an artist’s mind within it – in the form of a bespoke AI algorithm, which creates the sketches from the photographs it receives. The piece melds ground-breaking technology with traditional craftmanship, resulting in a celebratory collage of 300 portraits in a style inspired by traditional Chinese ink calligraphy. It is the perfect expression of Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong’s innovative, personal service and handcrafted details that has epitomized the hotel since its launch in 1963.





The celebration continued in the lobby and mezzanine floor with a lavish cocktail reception showcasing the hotel’s dining heritage with signature menus from its numerous restaurants, enabling guests to experience a taste of the destination delivered by the legendary service Mandarin Oriental is so affectionally known for. The magnificent evening was an assembly of Hong Kong’s finest art & culture, with entertainment provided by Hong Kong performing art groups including Hong Kong Dance Company, The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, a flash soprano performance on the lobby staircase, Chinese Emperess costume with hand-embroidery, and an all-night long live bands in the iconic Captain’s Bar and Café Causette. Café Causette was transformed into a 1960’s playroom with Mahjong tables and adorned with a special collection of vintage neon signs from Tetra Neon Exchange that embodies the essence of this vibrant city. The night ended with an exclusive Vogue Hong Kong x The Aubrey party with live DJs and bartender guest shifts from Asia’s 50 Best Bars.





“This much-loved hotel has long been part of the social fabric of our vibrant city. All of us at Mandarin Oriental greatly value the special bond we have with you. Our wonderful 800 colleagues who deliver service excellence each and every day, help to make this hotel a home to so many of you” said Greg Liddell, General Manager and Area Vice President, Operations. “Tonight is a celebration for Hong Kong, we are here to pay tribute to our original flagship, our wonderful colleagues and to you, our loyal guests –here’s to another sixty!”

