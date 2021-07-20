Mama Roma takes brand into Italy for first time

Mama Shelter has opened a new property in Rome.

Founded in Paris in 2008 by the Trigano family (co-founders of Club Med), the brand offers its guests a mix of shared fun, affordability and exceptional service in cities and neighbourhoods with a unique story.

Mama Roma is located in the elegant Prati district, on the right bank of the Tiber river.

From here the Vatican City - with its marvellous gardens, museums and Saint Peter’s Square - can be reached in a few minutes on foot, while the heart of the historic centre is just a few underground stops away.

The large avenues, with their fin-de-siècle and art nouveau style buildings, refined boutiques and trendy restaurants and bars, give the district its unique character.

Mama Roma is, at the same time, a hotel, a vibrant urban refuge, a gastronomic address for those looking for authentic flavours and a space for business, relaxation and fun, where different lifestyles and environments influence one another.

At Mama Roma, the brand has launched its first ever Spa, home to an indoor swimming pool, sauna, hammam and minimalistic fitness centre.

Spread over six floors, Mama Roma’s 217-rooms have been conceived by the group’s in-house design team, Mama Design Studio.

Serge Trigano, founder of Mama Shelter, added: “Rome is the ultimate magical city. Its history, miraculously and entirely preserved, seduces us at each corner of the street.

“And at the same time, the Romans have manners and a certain elegance which give it all its charm and its modernity.

“Since the beginning of Mama’s adventure, we dreamed of settling here and this will become a reality in the near future.

“Mama Roma will be located next to the Vatican and only three metro stops from the historical city centre.”