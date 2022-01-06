Mama Shelter reveals extensive 2022 expansion plans

Mama Shelter will add three new properties to their collection in 2022, with more than 19 openings planned between now and 2025.

Each hotel will pay homage to the local culture, while maintaining the fun and creative vibe and characteristics the brand prides itself on.

Mama Shelter is landing in Lisbon and will be the first Mama address on the Iberian Peninsula: Mama Lisboa is scheduled to open next week.

Situated between the lively Príncipe Real district and the monumental Praça Marquês de Pombal, the hotel will have breath-taking views across the entire city from its rooftop.

The 130 rooms and restaurant – a new take on a traditional French brasserie – will immerse guests in the dynamic vibe of the city for a real Lisboeta experience.

Mama Paris La Défense will open in March, as Mama Shelter’s third Parisian hotel.

Its 211 rooms will look out to the whole of Paris and the skyline of La Défense.

Other highlights include a Space-themed American diner, a sports bar and many Ateliers.

In late 2022, Mama Shelter is travelling to the Middle East for the final opening of the year: Mama Dubai.

It will be a real pearl in the desert, with 197 rooms and 192 apartments, a range of dining outlets, a terrace with four swimming pools, an outdoor CineMama and so much more.

In January next year, Mama Shelter will be heading to eastern Europe, where Mama Bucharest is going to be opening in the French neighbourhood with 123 modern and stylish bedrooms.

France will also come under the spotlight in early 2023 with the opening of Mama Rennes.

Located in Place des Lices, in the town centre, the 119-room hotel will include a restaurant, a rooftop and a spa with a swimming pool.

Mama Dijon will open in the spring, with 124 rooms on five floors.

There will also be a restaurant serving up a typical Mama menu: a mix of local flavours and signature dishes.

A highlight will be the CineMama, the hotel’s very-own private cinema.

Mama Shelter will end the year with the opening of Mama Sao Paulo, a sun-kissed Mama full of samba, cachaça and wild nights.

This second Brazilian Mama will have 123 rooms and will embrace the local culture from within.