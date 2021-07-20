Air Canada begins to rebuild United States route network

Air Canada will expand its schedule to the United States over the summer, offering 55 routes to 34 destinations south of the border.

In total, the flag-carrier will offer 220 daily flights between Canada and the United States.

The new schedule coincides with the loosening of restrictions on travel between the two countries as of August 9th.

New rules will enable fully-vaccinated Americans to enter Canada for non-essential travel while also removing quarantine hotel requirements and relaxing testing requirements.

Under the plans, Canadians taking short transborder trips (for less than 72 hours) will also be able to do their pre-entry tests in Canada.

“The easing of travel restrictions announced today by the federal government is an important step based on science, and we are very pleased to rebuild our Canada-United States network.

“Canada and the United States share close ties and restoring air connectivity will contribute to both countries’ economic recovery,” said Mark Galardo, senior vice president, network planning and revenue management at Air Canada.

He added: “Our schedule also enables convenient onward travel through our Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal hubs to and from our global destinations.

“We are planning to restore services to all 57 United States destinations previously served as conditions allow.”