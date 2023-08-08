Malmaison & Hotel du Vin cement dedication to culinary innovation with the appointment of Craig Robson as Food & Beverage Director

Leading lifestyle hotel brands Malmaison & Hotel du Vin have announced the appointment of Craig Robson to the role of Food & Beverage Director. The strategic creation of this new role reinforces the brands’ commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences and nurturing homegrown talent.

With a career dedicated to curating Malmaison’s bar strategy in recent years whilst doing his day job as General Manager and delivering exceptional customer experiences, Craig has also played an active role in driving wider food and drink strategies across both Malmaison and Hotel du Vin, collaborating with the executive team to ensure the continuous evolution of the F&B offering including the development of Malmaison’s newest sub-brand, Sora.

Scott Harper, Chief Operating Officer, Malmaison & Hotel du Vin said: “We’re thrilled appoint Craig as Food & Beverage Director. The introduction of this role reemphasises the importance of catering to Malmaison & Hotel du Vin which has always been the heart and soul of our lifestyle brands. Being able to appoint from within for this pivotal new role further validates our mission to prioritise homegrown talent. Craig Robson is the epitome of this ethos.”

Harper adds: “In his new role, Craig will continue to embrace collaboration between our dedicated teams, valued guests, loyal suppliers and supportive owners whilst fostering a spirit of creativity that will support the brands in understanding and meeting the evolving needs and expectations of our customers.”

About Craig Robson

Craig Robson joined Malmaison & Hotel du Vin in 2012 as the Food & Beverage Operations Manager at Malmaison Liverpool, quickly proving his passion for driving performance and upholding high standards.

Promoted to Deputy General Manager at Malmaison Newcastle after leading a successful project to enhance guest experience as part of the brands’ prestigious Rising Stars program, Craig further demonstrated his leadership skills by overseeing a comprehensive hotel refurbishment. His ability to collaborate effectively with others led to remarkable transformations for the hotel in question.

Craig is an experienced General Manager and has played a pivotal role in the ongoing success of his hotels and the wider brand portfolios by prioritising a strong commercial focus within his teams.

Recognising a recent milestone, Craig served as the Opening General Manager at Malmaison York in 2021, overseeing its successful development along with the launch of Malmaison’s first Sora; Pan-Asian fusion tapas and cocktails rooftop bar and terrace.

Craig was awarded ‘GM of the Year’ twice for Malmaison at the brand’s ‘Corkers’ Awards and once for Malmaison at the Frasers Hospitality Awards, further recognising his contribution to the industry.