Southwest Showcases 25 Years of Adopt-A-Pilot with Display at Dallas (Love Field)

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Adopt-A-Pilot®, a signature Southwest Airlines® program that has inspired more than half a million fifth graders through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)-centered activities, connecting Southwest® Pilots with classrooms to engage students in aviation-related lessons.

August is Aviation Month, and we’re continuing the anniversary celebration by showcasing Adopt-A-Pilot items from over the years in a special display case at Dallas (Love Field). The exhibit, located just outside Baggage Claim at the airport, will be available through August 31, and includes some of our favorite ties—including the 25th anniversary commemorative tie—worn by Pilots who participate in the program, a model aircraft featuring the nose decal and fuselage artwork, and photos from the past 25 years.

The display also highlights the impact of the program:

13,985 Pilots have participated in Adopt-A-Pilot

566,207 students have been impacted and mentored by our Pilots through this program

14,279 schools have been included

Earlier this year, we celebrated the milestone anniversary with an aircraft that featured a nose decal and fuselage artwork themed to Adopt-A-Pilot, and we made a donation to a participating elementary school to purchase supplies and equipment to further STEM education.

We encourage our Customers with plans to travel through Dallas (Love Field) this month to check out the Adopt-A-Pilot display near the Baggage Claim to see archival material from the program and some of our favorite ties worn by Pilots over the past 25 years.

To learn more about Adopt-A-Pilot and how to get involved, please visit Southwest.com/AdoptAPilot.