Luton Airport adds Covid-19 testing capacity

In preparation for the restart of international travel, London Luton Airport (LLA) has opened a new in-terminal Covid-19 testing facility with its partner, Collinson.

The expansion complements the existing drive-through facility located in the Mid-term car park, which launched in December.

Across both facilities, the full range of Government-approved Covid-19 tests will be on offer making travel to and from LLA safe and accessible to all.

The facilities are able to conduct 144 tests per hour, with the ability to scale up to meet a surge in demand once travel restrictions are lifted.

Commenting on the news, operations director at LLA, Neil Thompson, said: “Opening this in-terminal testing centre at LLA will offer access to all the necessary travel testing solutions, providing passengers further confidence in their ability to travel safely.

“This is another vital step in our preparations to kick-start our recovery once restrictions are lifted.”

The centre is also available for staff and members of the public who want extra reassurance or to check if they have previously had the virus.

As tests are provided by Collinson, they do not draw on NHS capacity.

Anyone with recognisable COVID-19 symptoms must use an NHS testing facility.

David Evans, joint chief executive at Collinson, said: “For both consumers and the industry, travel testing is key to a successful summer.

“With flexible, convenient testing processes, administered by a medical professional, passengers flying through London Luton Airport can rest assured that all of their testing requirements are catered for when travel opens up once again.”