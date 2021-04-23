UNWTO partners with IATA for new Covid-19 tracker

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have announced a Destination Tracker in preparation for the restart of international travel.

It is the result of both organisations joining efforts to boost confidence and accelerate recovery of the tourism sector when borders reopen.

The UNWTO-IATA Destination Tracker is a new free online tool for governments to provide information on Covid-19 requirements for travel and the measures in place at the destination.

The tool is available through the websites of both organizations and will provide information on:

Covid-19 Indicators including infection rates, positivity rates, and vaccination roll out by destination/country.

Air Travel Regulations, including test and quarantine requirements, provided by IATA’s Timatic solution.

Destination Measures, including general health and safety requirements such as use of masks, transit through a country, curfew, or regulations related to restaurants and attractions, provided by national tourism organisations.

The Destination Tracker will fulfil a key need by providing clarity on Covid-19 measures affecting tourism.

The situation for travellers is complex with UNWTO data showing that one in three destinations remains closed to tourists.

Moreover, restrictions and in-country measures are continuously being revised.

ADVERTISEMENT

UNWTO secretary general, Zurab Pololikashvili, said: “UNWTO is pleased to reinforce its partnership with IATA, a UNWTO Affiliate Member, to provide this important tool.

“Travelers and companies will be able to check requirements in place for air travel, as well as what measures will be in place at the visited destination.

“We trust this tool is also critical for governments to track existing travel restrictions and support the safe restart of our sector.”

The UNWTO-IATA Destination Tracker builds on the existing partnership between the two parties.

In October, UNWTO and IATA signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to restore confidence in international air travel.

The agreement will also see the two agencies partner to foster innovation to drive the restart of tourism, promote greater public-private collaboration in the field of aviation and the tourism sector in general, and advance progress already made towards achieving greater sustainability and resilience.